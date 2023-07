Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 14 July 2023

Octavia Butler's novel Parable of the Sower — depicting a dystopian U.S. in 2024 — was published 30 years ago. Toshi Reagon's new musical retelling explores the web of past, present and future.

(Image credit: Lincoln Center)

