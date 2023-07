Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 14 July 2023 14:53 Hits: 0

The World Health Organization has ranked artificial sweeteners, such as aspartame, as potentially carcinogenic. But they're not banned. So, what are the risks?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/do-aspartame-and-other-artificial-sweeteners-cause-cancer/a-66232364?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf