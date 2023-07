Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 13 July 2023 09:00 Hits: 2

El Kempner turns the force of their wiry indie rock toward collapse, yet the visceral palette of Eye on the Bat has an unexpectedly joyful quality.

(Image credit: Tonje Thilesen/Courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/07/13/1187050255/palehound-eye-on-the-bat-review