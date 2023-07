Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 12 July 2023 01:17 Hits: 2

Multiple handwritten wills were found in Franklin's home in 2019. Two of Franklin's sons would like a 2014 will to be honored and are up against their brother, who wanted to uphold a 2010 will.

(Image credit: Carlos Osorio/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/07/11/1187145704/aretha-franklin-will-estate-sons-inheritance