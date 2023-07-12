DELANEY DAVIDSON RELEASES NEW VIDEO FOR ‘YOU’RE A LOSER’, FROM THE COMPILATION ‘ALTERNATIVES’

Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 12 July 2023 02:09 Hits: 2

“You’re a loser and you’re losing me” Aotearoa/New Zealand singer-songwriter/producer Delaney Davidson has just released a new compilation album of deep cuts from across his fascinating career called Alternatives. The collection includes the APRA Best Country Music Song Award winning single, ‘You’re a Loser‘. A timeless country music ballad, the song follows the tropes that have …

Read more https://posttowire.com/2023/07/12/delaney-davidson-releases-new-video-for-youre-a-loser-from-the-compilation-alternatives/