Exclusive: Singer-Songwriter Season Ammons Premieres Live-in-Studio Video for ‘Don’t Break My Heart’

Published on Monday, 10 July 2023

Building on the momentum of her acclaimed sophomore collection, 2019’s Steel Hearts, award-winning songwriter, vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Season Ammons is set to release No Restraint, a 10-song collection that probes the Americana artist’s creative freedoms while also revisiting older songs that found fresh resonance during lockdowns which challenged her sobriety and self-identity.

The album is accompanied by stripped-down, one-take acoustic videos for select songs, plus a resumption of the tireless touring Ammons was known for prior to the pandemic, when she played standing-room-only shows everywhere from London to Nashville. With a catalogue of over 100 original songs and a current repertoire exceeding three hours, every set – typically performed as an intimate trio with a bassist and drummer – is different.

Recorded at producer David Percefull’s Yellow Dog Studios in rustic Wimberley, Texas, she and Percefull played almost every instrument themselves, augmented by bassist Glen Fukunaga (Shawn Colvin, The Chicks), drummer JJ Johnson (Tedeschi Trucks, John Mayer, Gary Clark Jr.), and orchestration recorded at London’s famed Abbey Road Studios.

Premiering exclusively on American Blues Scene is the live-in-studio video for “Don’t Break My Heart.” With a full deck, Ammons walks with no shame and plays to win, all the while singing in a style that’s equal parts rootsy blues and Motown soul.

Of the song, she tells ABS:



Don’t break my heart is a warning about the delicate nature of a woman’s heart, and the not-so-delicate nature of a woman scorned. Season Ammons

