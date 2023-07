Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 10 July 2023 18:23 Hits: 0

In 1973, composer and bass virtuoso Charles Mingus signed his last recording contract with Atlantic; he'd stay with the label till his death in 1979. A new box set collects his music from that era.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/07/10/1185052098/mingus-changes-is-a-mixed-bag-some-brilliant-music-then-a-heros-tragic-fate