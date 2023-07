Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 10 July 2023 12:32 Hits: 0

Tattoo artists in Japan say their art is often misunderstood and associated with the "yakuza" organized crime gangs. People with tattoos are often banned from public bathhouses and military service.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/japan-tattoo-artists-want-to-wash-off-criminal-connection/a-66177883?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf