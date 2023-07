Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 11 July 2023 05:19 Hits: 0

Legendary producer Glyn Johns and Ringo Starr share tales of the album that should have been — and Johns recalls working with the Stones, Zeppelin and The Who

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-features/the-beatles-let-it-be-ringo-starr-glyn-johns-1234786011/