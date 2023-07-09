In Memoriam: American Blues Scene Editor-in-Chief JD Nash Passes Away

Articles

The music media world lost one of its own, and one of the good ones. It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of American Blues Scene editor-in-chief JD Nash, following a long illness which caused him to be hospitalized several times since the beginning of December. Surrounded by family and loved ones, he died on July 5th at the age of 61.

JD imparted countless creative approaches and ideas throughout his long tenure, such as his weekly columns as well as many pieces that were as much the art of the written word as they succeeded in expanding ABS’s audience. Album reviews in particular are a different part of the brain, and it was a talent that he had in spades.

Former ‘Blues Influence’ radio host Rev. Andrew Richard Mader, writing under the nom de plume JD Nash, thought about music on a deep, human level. We bonded over a love of Elton John and all things country, running the gamut from Jimmie Rodgers to Nanci Griffith. We also bonded over a core mission to support the underdog artist, and I was delighted to witness ABS fuel that passion for him.

JD’s first job in the music industry was as an apprentice in the promotions department of KDKB: a free-form FM station that played rock, soul, jazz, country, blues, and even comedy. Speaking of comedy, he was really funny. Especially in the face of hard knocks that life too often threw his way.

From Arizona cotton fields to Naval communications the world over, to radio and nightclub DJ booths nationwide for over 30 years, he lived a life of many parts and one with purpose. I know there is a wife Renee; a significant number of children, stepchildren, grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and many others who would agree.

He was a published poet and a Native-E Award winning songwriter. As a musician/singer, he became JD Nash and played with his Topeka-based band Red Circle from 2007-2010. He frequently spoke up and out about the historical trauma that affects Native American tribes and individuals to this day, which was also reflected in his music. He also devoted much of his time planning auctions and various fundraising activities to raise money for Toys for Tots.

We could all learn a thing or two from JD about genuinely indiscriminate kindness. But with him it was a superpower. These were the things that constantly reminded me that we were meant to navigate this journey called ABS together. There was a reason I always looked to him and his hard-earned wisdom – for input on my writing, for advice on how to handle situations, etc. There was a reason the day-to-day operations felt right with him, right in my heart and soul every single day that we worked together. There was a reason we would message each other at all hours of the night just to say something silly like “Roberta Flack is following us on Twitter.”

And want to know what I will deeply miss? The Sunday night messages updating one another with alacrity about what we had in the pipeline for the upcoming week. JD, today happens to be Sunday, and tonight’s “HUZZAH!” is for you.

I met JD in New Orleans where our dear friend Matt Marshall, founder/publisher of American Blues Scene, was getting married. Matt’s wife Jess said, “Oh, you’ll love JD. He’s a big teddy bear.” Truer words were never spoken. It was a magical weekend of food, music, love, and laughter. I’ll always treasure that memory, and I will always miss and love my dear friend, my partner-in-prose JD.

