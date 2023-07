Articles

The acclaimed British singer's final concert was set in Stockholm, and marked the culmination of his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour, which spanned over five years, 330 shows and 16 Gucci suits.

(Image credit: Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/07/09/1186677312/elton-john-last-concert-farewell-yellow-brick-road-tour