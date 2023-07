Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 09 July 2023 10:39 Hits: 4

The debate on how to deal with Soviet memorials has once again flared up in Eastern Europe. Here's a closer look at a monument in the center of Sofia, Bulgaria.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/should-soviet-monuments-be-dismantled-or-preserved/a-65949228?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf