Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 08 July 2023 16:18 Hits: 2

"We've been working really hard for you all, and have loved every minute of it, but I need to slow down for a bit," Sierra Ferrell said in a statement. "I know you're disappointed, and so am I, but I also know that some rest will do me good."

The post Sierra Ferrell Covers Dolly Parton, Cancels Next Week of Shows first appeared on Saving Country Music.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/sierra-ferrell-covers-dolly-parton-cancels-next-week-of-shows/