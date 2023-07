Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 08 July 2023 15:54 Hits: 2

On songs such as "Castles Crumbling" and "Timeless," Swift sets the tone for songwriting styles and themes she would continue exploring for 13 more years and counting

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-features/taylor-swift-speak-now-vault-tracks-review-essay-1234784992/