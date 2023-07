Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 07 July 2023 15:22 Hits: 2

Carly Pearce has made it right to the City of Jeffersonville, Indiana after having to cancel a show last minute due to weather. Pearce was scheduled to perform a free concert in Jeffersonville on Saturday, July 1st.

The post Carly Pearce Returns $75,000 Payment from City After Canceled Show first appeared on Saving Country Music.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/carly-pearce-returns-75000-payment-from-city-after-canceled-show/