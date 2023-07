Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 07 July 2023 17:22 Hits: 2

Marcus Strickland wants us consider the miracle of life on Earth. At the Blue Note Jazz Club in NYC, watch the saxophonist uplift existence with his band Twi-Life.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/07/07/1186267085/watch-marcus-strickland-twi-life-blue-note-jazz-club