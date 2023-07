Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 07 July 2023 20:33 Hits: 2

NPR's Scott Detrow talks to NPR's Ann Powers and Marcus Dowling of The Tennessean about how two country songs sit atop the Billboard Hot 100, and the context for this moment.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/07/07/1186531920/country-music-tops-the-billboard-hot-100-but-its-complicated