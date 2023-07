Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 06 July 2023 11:13 Hits: 2

Coco Lee — the first Chinese-descent singer to grace the Oscar stage in 2001 — had been suffering from depression for a few years. She had fans around the world.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coco-lee-hong-kong-born-singer-dies-at-48-after-suicide/a-66135665?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf