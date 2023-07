Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 07 July 2023 12:09 Hits: 2

The successor to the famous Love Parade event will take place in Berlin this weekend. Until the last minute, it wasn't clear if if would be authorized.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/rave-the-planet-gets-go-ahead-after-cancellation-threats/a-66153481?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf