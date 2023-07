Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 07 July 2023 19:08 Hits: 2

The southern Swedish city of Malmo will host the Eurovision Song Contest for the third time, as the city had already hosted in 1992 and 2013.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/sweden-malmo-is-chosen-to-host-eurovision-2024/a-66160128?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf