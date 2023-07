Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 06 July 2023 17:25 Hits: 2

A few days ago, Billboard decided to broach the subject of who should be considered "The Real Queen of the Grammys"? Adele, Taylor Swift, or Beyoncé? But they failed to regard the Grammy record of Alison Krauss.

The post Alison Krauss Forgotten in Discussion of “Grammy Queen” first appeared on Saving Country Music.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/alison-krauss-forgotten-in-discussion-of-grammy-queen/