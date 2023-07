Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 06 July 2023 21:19 Hits: 2

R&B legend Curtis Mayfield's 1967 hit "We're a Winner" broke ground as one of the first commercial hits centered on Black pride during the civil rights movement.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/07/06/1186278263/american-anthem-were-a-winner-was-one-of-the-first-hits-centered-on-black-pride