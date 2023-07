Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 07 July 2023 04:05 Hits: 2

PTW is very pleased to have guest reviewer Heath Forsyth write this wonderful review of Adam McGrath’s Dear Companions, released late in 2022. Adam McGrath Dear Companions Independent What do you get for $10 these days? Schooner of Toohey’s New? Half a haircut? 500mb of phone data? How about a single iceberg lettuce to go with your cans of …

Read more https://posttowire.com/2023/07/07/album-review-adam-mcgrath-dear-companions/