Sol Roots Band Performs for BlackRock Center for the Arts Juke Joint Concerts

Published on Wednesday, 05 July 2023

On Saturday July 8, the Sol Roots band will perform as part of BlackRock Center for the Arts’ popular outdoor Juke Joint concert series!

Come with friends for delicious food, cold drinks, or bring your own picnic and enjoy an outdoor concert with this award-winning band. This Saturday, the Juke Joint concert will also include friends and special guests of Sol Roots including international blues vocalist Robbin Kapsalis (of Vintage#18), powerful performer Clarence “Bluesman” Turner, blues harmonica personality Danny Blew, and more.

Sol Roots is a fierce guitarist and soulful vocalist who has toured around the world with many musical legends. His own band performs a mix of raw funk and blues, greasy soul, energetic rock, heartfelt jazz and R&B, all laid down with a backbone of hypnotic rhythms. Sol’s music has recently been described as drawing influences from varying sources such as Mississippi hill country blues, jazz artists such as Mose Allison and Grant Green, and rock artists such as Black Pumas, Tedeschi Trucks Band, and Van Morrison.

Sol spent much of his youth traveling the south with Music Maker Foundation, helping record and document such blues artists as Otha Turner, Jack Owens, Robert “Wolfman” Belfour, Eugene Powell and others. Sol went on to be a valuable part of the Music Maker Revue, touring the world backing up blues artists Albert White, Beverly “Guitar” Watkins, Robert Lee Coleman, Captain Luke, Cool John Ferguson, Cootie Stark, and many more.

Sol Roots is an official Home Grown Music Network artist and a “Next Generation” Music Maker Relief Foundation artist. He was awarded “Best Blues Act/Group” 2019 by The Wammies / The MusicianShip.

BlackRock Center for the Arts is the premier site in Montgomery County, Maryland for music, theatre, dance, and cultural events and performances. There are several event spaces on the location, which are all built with accessibility, community, inclusivity, and intimacy in mind. The center is named for the nearby historic Blackrock Mill. When operating in full capacity, BlackRock Center for The Arts hosts more than 40,000 people per year and features top international, national, and regional touring talent across all performing art disciplines.

This free community concert event is made possible through the generosity of our patrons and supporters! Please consider making a financial contribution of any amount to support BlackRock’s current and future programming. More information can be found here.

