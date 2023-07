Articles

Harvey talks with NPR Music's Ann Powers about her album I Inside the Old Year Dying, a ragged, highly crafted adaptation of her epic poem Orlam, and why she prefers to make art without boundaries.

(Image credit: Steve Gullick/Courtesy of the artist)

