Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 05 July 2023 19:47 Hits: 3

Construction workers discovered stones from Munich's main synagogue, which was demolished in 1938.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/remains-of-synagogue-destroyed-in-1938-discovered-in-munich/a-66126171?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf