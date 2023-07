Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 05 July 2023 09:00 Hits: 5

With members hailing from Cuba, Senegal and Venezuela, this Tiny Desk is a truly international musical experience.

(Image credit: Elizabeth Gillis/NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/07/05/1184937355/omar-sosa-seckou-keita-suba-trio-tiny-desk-concert