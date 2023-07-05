The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

LADY LYON RELEASE A NEW MELODIC GEM WITH ‘FRIENDS IN HELL’

Sydney group Lady Lyon have a new single out today on Evening Records, 'Friends In Hell', and it's another wonderful release from the band. Bursting with countrified pop melodies, guitars anchored in catchy rock, a great electric guitar solo and Hayley Lyon's joyfully melancholic voice. MusiciansHayley Lyon – Vocals, Rhythm Guitar Helen Henry – Bass Guitar Ross … Continue reading

