Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 02 July 2023 17:36 Hits: 4

He's no Russian oligarch, mind you. But when it comes to aquatic motorcraft, nobody in country music or much of anywhere else has ol' Alan Jackson beat. And no, we're not just talking about the sheer size or glitz factor.

The post It’s Official: Alan Jackson Has The Coolest Collection of Boats first appeared on Saving Country Music.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/its-official-alan-jackson-has-the-coolest-collection-of-boats/