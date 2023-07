Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 22 June 2023 08:24 Hits: 4

German writer Erich Maria Remarque, whose landmark anti-war novel was adapted into an Oscar-winning film, was born 125 years ago.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/erich-maria-remarque-the-legacy-of-all-quiet-on-the-western-front/a-44439932?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf