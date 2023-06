Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 30 June 2023

To really behold the power behind what The War and Treaty is all about, you have to see them in the flesh. The War and Treaty recently added dates to their 2023 tour, including at comparatively intimate venues.

The post The War & Treaty Expand Must-See 2023 Tour first appeared on Saving Country Music.

