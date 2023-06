Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 28 June 2023 11:27 Hits: 5

Routine dredging of a volcanic lake near Rome has turned up a spectacular archeological find: A marble head that may be from one of Emperor Caligula's 1st century AD ships.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/marble-head-could-be-from-caligula-era-sunken-ships/a-66047048?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf