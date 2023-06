Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 29 June 2023 09:01 Hits: 6

The Uruguayan-American musician reflects on identity, autonomy and how the pandemic changed his artistic process.

(Image credit: Juan Francisco Sanchez/MotormouthMedia)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/06/29/1184521095/juan-wauters-new-album-music