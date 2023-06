Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 27 June 2023 18:18 Hits: 4

It is a mournful week in country and bluegrass as we've lost two mandolin playing legends, two influential titans of the bluegrass discipline, and the two oldest members of the Grand Ole Opry in a span of five days.

The post Oldest Opry Solo Member & Bluegrass Great Bobby Osborne Dies first appeared on Saving Country Music.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/oldest-living-opry-member-bluegrass-great-bobby-osborne-dies/