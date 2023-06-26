Nils Lofgren Salutes Charlie Watts In New Single

Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 26 June 2023 17:08

In case you missed it, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame E Street Band member, Crazy Horse member and solo artist Nils Lofgren has released “Won’t Cry No More (For Charlie Watts),” a blistering track that channels the passing of Charlie Watts into a broader reflection on loss and perseverance. The song is the third single from Lofgren’s upcoming album Mountains, out on July 21. Mountains is now available for pre-order.

Without the Beatles, Stones, Hendrix, this music of mine wouldn’t exist. I was so furious and hurt when Charlie Watts died, I turned to his music for solace, desperate for connection and inspiration through the grief. First one-chord blues I ever wrote. Needed his musical spirit to cope and found it. One raw riff to sing for him. Miss you, Charlie. Nils Lofgren

Written and recorded at home in Scottsdale, AZ, the 10-song collection is lush and soulful, mixing rock and roll muscle with blues grit and gospel transcendence as it grapples with a world where pride and selfishness are treated as virtues and the power-hungry are rewarded for their greed and shortsightedness.

The result is perhaps the most vulnerable and revealing work in Lofgren’s impressive 50-year catalog, an intuitive, empathetic reflection on truth, trust, and the power of human connection delivered with the help of an all-star cast of friends including Ringo Starr, Neil Young, Cindy Mizelle, the Howard Gospel Choir, Ron Carter and David Crosby.

The album also contains stunning artwork by renowned Arizona artist Ed Mell. Mountains is produced by Nils and his wife Amy. Concurrent with the release of Mountains, Nils will launch his Rockality video series. These 30–40 minute videos consist of Nils’ storytelling at its best, as he recounts the twists and turns of his path in the world of music. These are non-rehearsed, folksy deliveries of fascinating, colorful and entertaining stories that conclude with Nils singing a song or stretching out on his guitar. Each episode will be available to purchase from his website starting on July 21.

