Published on Sunday, 25 June 2023

Joe Armstrong, owner of WJBE 99.7 FM, says the FCC is threatening to revoke his broadcast license over his conviction for a tax crime — one that occurred years before he took ownership of the station.

(Image credit: Institute for Justice)

