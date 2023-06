Articles

Published on Monday, 26 June 2023

Sunday's biggest surprise at the 2023 BET Awards came when Quavo and Offset, the surviving members of Migos, performed in front of an image of Takeoff, who died in a shooting last December.

(Image credit: Mark Terrill/Mark Terrill/Invision/AP)

