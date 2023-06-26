Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 26 June 2023 02:36 Hits: 4

By Paul T. Mueller — Gretchen Peters, wrapping up a long touring career, gave her fans in Houston a fine show to remember her by. The prolific singer-songwriter and her husband and musical partner, Barry Walsh, performed for a nearly full house at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church on June 22, the final show in the church’s Coffee House Live spring…

Read more

The post Gretchen Peters’ graceful exit from touring appeared first on Americana One.

Read more http://sun209.com/gretchen-peters-graceful-exit-from-touring/