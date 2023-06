Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 25 June 2023 04:30 Hits: 5

An exhibition in Frankfurt looks into the history of plastic in the arts, from avant-garde and Bauhaus experiments to futuristic space-age and trash works.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/plastic-world-art-for-the-throwaway-society/a-66011549?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf