Published on Saturday, 24 June 2023

It's the end of an era as one of the last living links to the very formative years of bluegrass has passed on to the sweet by and by. Jesse McReynolds was a bluegrass legend, an influential and innovative mandolin player.

The post Bluegrass Legend & Oldest Living Opry Member Jesse McReynolds Dies first appeared on Saving Country Music.

