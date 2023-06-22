The Lyric Theater Presents “D.C.’s Queen of the Blues” Stacy Brooks with the Mike Wheeler Band

Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 22 June 2023

Stacy Brooks is a powerful vocalist and exciting performer internationally known as “D.C.’s Queen of the Blues.” A multi-award winner, she has shared the stage with blues legends such as Kenny Neal, Billy Branch, Sugar Blue, Bobby Parker, and many more. She performs nationally and overseas with her own blues groups, as well as a featured performer. She performs regularly in the Washington D.C, Chicago, and Atlanta areas.

After an unforgettable performance earlier this February, Stacy Brooks returns to The Lyric Theater, located just 16 miles outside the Chicago Loop, in Blue Island, Illinois. Stacy Brooks again joins forces with the powerful Mike Wheeler Band for a Blues Brunch concert event.

Mike Wheeler is an extraordinary blues guitarist, songwriter, and strong vocalist. Wheeler has travelled the world as an ambassador for Chicago blues music. Wheeler has shared the stage with some of the most elite blues musicians the world has known, including Buddy Guy, Willie Kent, Koko Taylor, B.B. King, George Benson, Jimmy Johnson and Shemekia Copeland. Mike Wheeler was inducted in the Chicago Blues Hall of Fame in 2014.

Stacy Brooks’ vocal range and stage presence, backed by the amazing talent of the Mike Wheeler Band, along with selections from a delicious southern inspired brunch menu and bottomless champagne selection, promises to be an amazing event. The Lyric Theater is a historic, restored theater located in Blue Island Illinois’ bustling downtown, and a new center for musical concerts, movies, and private events.

Stacy Brooks with the Mike Wheeler Band perform Saturday June 24, from 12:00 PM until 3:00 PM at The Lyric Theater, located at 12952 Western Ave, Blue Island, IL 60406, USA. Please visit stacysblues.com for more information.

