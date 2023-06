Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 23 June 2023 17:45

A new report details how the takeovers of Premier League football clubs Manchester City and Newcastle United have been facilitated by economic austerity, supported by local politicians and not scrutinized by local media.

