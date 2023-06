Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 23 June 2023 07:26 Hits: 4

‘Sittin’ in the kitchen, a house in Macon Loretta’s singing on the radio Smell of coffee, eggs and bacon Car wheels on a gravel road’ Quarter of a century ago, at the mid point of 1998, Lucinda Williams released her fifth and best-selling album Car Wheels On A Gravel Road. It was an album that …

Read more https://posttowire.com/2023/06/23/essential-americana-albums-lucinda-williams-car-wheels-on-a-gravel-road-1998/