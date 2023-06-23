Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 23 June 2023 07:36 Hits: 5

Matt Malone is a singer/songwriter born in the goldfields region of country Victoria. He has formed his musical vision out of the blues, country, folk and gospel traditions of the American, British and Australian past. Malone’s commanding baritone and masterfully crafted songs have been compared to the archetypal Johnny Cash, African-American gospel preachers such as Blind Willie Johnson, …

Read more https://posttowire.com/2023/06/23/matt-malone-the-holy-spirits-release-haunting-and-evocative-new-video/