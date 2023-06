Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 22 June 2023 09:01 Hits: 0

The artist's Tiny Desk proves how far the sounds of West Africa have influenced the U.S. and, more implicitly, just how much the music defies catch-all labels like 'Afrobeats.'

(Image credit: Michael Zamora/NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/06/22/1180386456/amaarae-tiny-desk-concert