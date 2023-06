Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 19 June 2023 17:31 Hits: 7

Monáe has been releasing albums that mix R&B, pop and rap since 2007 — this is the artist's first since 2018. In recent years, Monáe has appeared in the films Moonlight, Hidden Figures and Glass Onion.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/06/19/1182482139/janelle-monaes-the-age-of-pleasure-album-is-exactly-that