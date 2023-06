Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 19 June 2023 20:32 Hits: 3

The final three participants share thoughts as they headed into final round of Cliburn International Junior Piano Competition, where more than 20 teenagers performed classical sonatas and concertos.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/06/19/1183098009/finalists-for-the-top-teenage-piano-competition-join-npr