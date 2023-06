Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 19 June 2023 11:19 Hits: 5

The celebrated British-American author of "Midnight's Children" and "The Satanic Verses" has been recognized with the Peace Prize of the German Book Trade.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/salman-rushdie-wins-prestigious-german-peace-prize/a-65958339?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf