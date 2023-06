Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 13 June 2023 13:36 Hits: 7

Refreshingly simple, straightforward, unpretentious, raw, and real, Colby Acuff's Western White Pines immediately requires you to make room in your listening rotation.

The post Album Review – Colby Acuff’s “Western White Pines” first appeared on Saving Country Music.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/album-review-colby-acuffs-western-white-pines/