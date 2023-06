Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 18 June 2023 10:52 Hits: 3

In response to our callout, you shared (and crooned) bedtime musical selections that work magic. (Well, except for the mom who tried an Enya song and whose kid begged, "Stop singing!")

(Image credit: Leif Parsons for NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/goatsandsoda/2023/06/18/1180757367/listen-to-cherished-lullabies-from-brahms-to-backstreet-boys-sung-by-our-readers